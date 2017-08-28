Obituaries: Rev. Richard E. Gonneville

Gonneville, Rev. Richard “Rick” E., 78, of Bristol, husband of 57 years to Nancy (Galpin) Gonneville, passed away Aug. 24, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. Born on May 10, 1939 in Waterbury, CT, he was a son of the late Ovila and Theresa (Gravel) Gonneville. Rick worked for Stop & Shop for 31 years as a Highway Cargo Engineer. He also drove charter buses for Datco and EJ Kelley. In his retirement, Rick worked for The Cardinal in Farmington, CT, delivering golf course supplies to golf courses all over New England. He also worked for DuPont Funeral Home for 11 years, performing many duties at the funeral home. Rick served as a vestry member and warden for many years at a few area churches and in November of 2010, was ordained as a deacon for the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Plainville, CT. As deacon, he helped celebrate Sunday services at the church, and during the week, he provided pastoral care to those who were home bound or hospital bound. Besides his wife Nancy, Rick leaves two sons and a daughter-in-law, Richard Eric Gonneville of Bristol, CT and Thomas Jeffrey Gonneville and his wife Sharon, also of Bristol; three daughters and two sons-in-law Barbara and Joseph Magill of Rocky Mount, VA, Allison and Cale Hollis of Bristol, CT, and Melissa Frenette also of Bristol; a brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Lola Gonneville of Bristol, CT; a sister and brother-in-law Alice and Larry Evangelisti of Bristol, CT; ten grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service presided by Bishop Julian Dobbs and assisted by Father Jim French, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 18 E. Main St., Plainville, CT. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery in Bristol. Calling hours will be Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Handicap Access Account, C/O Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 18 E. Main St., Plainville, CT 06062, or to a charity of your choice. Family and friends are invited to send a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

