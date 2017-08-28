Pageant contestants sought by Miss Bristol/Forestville program

Are you or someone you know interested in being a Miss and Teen contestants, Reserve your spot today to join the Miss Forestville/Bristol team. They are looking for contestants for Miss Bristol 2018, Miss Forestville 2018, Miss Bristol’s Outstanding Teen 2018 and Miss Forestville’s Outstanding Teen 2018. Contact Linda at missforestville@gmail.com or phone (860)302-2566 looking forward to hearing from you. It will be holding an informational meeting on Sunday, Sept. 10. The meeting is held at Nutmeg Performing Arts Center, 154 Church St., Bristol.

Miss Bristol 2018 is an open pageant, which means that it is open to young women ages 17-24 that live, work, or goes to school in the state of Connecticut. Miss Bristol 2018 will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship and go on to compete for the title of Miss Connecticut in June 2018. Miss Forestville 2018 is a “closed” pageant, which means it is open to young women ages 17 to 24 that live, work, or goes to school in Bristol. Miss Forestville 2018 will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship and go on to compete for the title of Miss Connecticut in June 2018.

Miss Bristol’s and Miss Forestville’s Outstanding Teen 2018 is open to young women ages 13 to 16 who live, work, or goes to school in the state of Connecticut. Miss Bristol’s and Miss Forestville’s Outstanding Teen 2018 will go on to compete for the title of Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen in June 2018.