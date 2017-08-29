Obituaries: Bonnie Jean Lamoureux-Wilk

Bonnie Jean Lamoureux-Wilk, 53 years young, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday (August 23, 2017). Bonnie was the youngest child of Winona Lamoureux and the late Alcide Lamoureux. Bonnie was a sweet and loving individual. She was capable of lighting up a room, and sending her warmth and love into the hearts of the people around her. She loved to be goofy and joke around with her kids. She was a talented cartoon artist and music enthusiast. She particularly loved her rock and roll genre. She also loved her pets dearly and considered herself to be an avid animal lover. Bonnie has left behind four children: Melissa, Nichole, Corey, Jamie and her long-time companion, Carey Callahan. Bonnie was also a beloved grandmother to three beautiful grandchildren: Hailey, Isabella and Sean. They referred to her as “NaNa”. She will also be missed by her loving siblings: Sharon Ciecwiesz, Peter Ciecwiesz, and the late Michael Ciecwiesz. She also had half siblings: Theresa Lamoureux, Sid Lamoureux, Charlie Lamoureux, the late Burt Lamoureux and the late Butch Lamoureux. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. We love you so much, and miss you every second you are not here with us. Rest in sweet sweet, peace mom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, Connecticut 06010. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family. Please visit Bonnie’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

