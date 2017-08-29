Obituaries: Brian J. McMahon

Brian J. McMahon, 64, of New Britain passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017. He was born on January 4, 1953 the son of the late Edward J. McMahon Sr. and Barbara Keefe McMahon.

Brian spent his early years in Plainville attending local schools and graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School in 1971. He also attended the University of Hartford and later worked for Ogden Security in Hartford as a security guard.

Brian leaves behind two brothers, Edward McMahon Jr. and his wife, Annette, of Southington and Kevin McMahon and his wife, Denise, of Bosquin, NH; a nephew, Edward McMahon III, of Chelacote, PA; and his nieces, Julie McMahon, of Terryville and Stephanie Nardi, of Southington, Erin, Colleen and Jennifer McMahon, all of Bosquin, NH.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 9 to 10 AM at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville with a Mass of Christian Burial being held at 10:30 AM at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington, CT 06489. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Plainville. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.