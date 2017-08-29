Obituaries: Harold Bush

Harold “Hap” Bush, 87, of Plymouth, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 25, after a long battle with dementia. He is survived by Gladys, his devoted wife of 66 years; five children, Mark, David and his wife Nancy, Cynde, Bruce and his wife Lori, and Brian and his husband Scott; 10 grandchildren, Autumn, Jeremy, Eric, Kayla, Angela, Lenny, Michelle, Jason, Melanie and Tyler; nine great grandchildren; and his sister Ruth Suchinski of Wolcott. He made the most of retirement, many decades of which were spent camping with his wife, and enjoyed his passion for family card games and sports, especially bowling and golf. He also loved to spoil his dogs and grand dogs, Max, Prince, Rusty, Ginger, Jessie, Zoey, Freddie, Daisy, and his most recent best friend, Snickers. He always had a treat in his pocket for him, and was happiest driving him around in the car. A private service will be held for his immediate family. There are no calling hours. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

