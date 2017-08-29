Obituaries: James C. Tetro

James C. Tetro, 83, of Bristol, widower of Irene (Rathbun) Tetro, died on Sunday (August 27, 2017) at The Pines at Bristol. James was born on January 16, 1934 in Simsbury and was a son of the late Harold Morgan Tetro and Frances (Dewey) Tetro. He was a lifelong Simsbury resident where he was a longtime employee of The Ethel Walker School. James is survived by two sisters: Leona “Oney” Tatlock of North Carolina, and Thelma “Sook” Messenger of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. One of 12 children, he was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters. He will be privately laid to rest next to his wife in Peacedale Cemetery at a later date. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit James’ memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

