Obituaries: Raymond Michaud

Bristol, Raymond Michaud, 47 of Bristol passed away on, August 28, 2017 at the Bristol Hospital.

He was born in Bristol on February 17, 1970, the son of Lucy (Mathers) Michaud and the late Maxwell R. Michaud.

He worked for several years for Hartford Insurance Company and was a member of Valley Community Baptist Church in Bristol.

Beside his Mother, Lucy of Bristol he is survived by a Brother, Richard Michaud of Bristol and a Sister, Deborah Michaud of Kansas City, MO.

Memorial service will be held at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol on Saturday, September 2, 2017 11:00 AM. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family.

