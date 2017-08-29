Obituaries: Shirley W. Zbikowski

Shirley W. Zbikowski, 69, wife of Frank Zbikowski, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Friday August 25, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in New Britain, CT on June 9, 1948 to the late Kenneth and Pearl (Parylovich) Weeks. After growing up in Terryville and graduating from Terryville High School, Shirley began her career in the banking industry, starting as a teller with United Bank in Bristol and ending with Bank of America as a regional auditor. Shirley spent her free time traveling with her husband, embarking on cruises and enjoying summer vacations at her favorite New England beaches. She was an avid UCONN Basketball fan and was known to try her hand at the casino with her good friends. Most of all, she loved and adored her grandchildren, spending as much time as she could with them during annual visits abroad to Scotland and long weekends to New Hampshire. With Frank, Shirley created a welcoming home where friends and family were drawn to gather for holidays and celebrations. In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her two sons: Rit Zbikowski and wife Hazel Morton of Edinburgh, Scotland, and David Zbikowski and wife Linda of Dover, NH; sister Joan Bond of West Palm Beach, FL and brother Robert Weeks of Forestville, CT; grandchildren Benjamin, Rose, Oscar and Katelyn; an aunt, uncle, cousins and several nieces and nephews. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Rathman and the wonderful staff at the Smilow Cancer Center at St. Francis for their care and concern for Shirley during her many visits there. Many thanks should go to the staff at 8-7 at St. Francis for their efforts and compassion shown to Shirley in her last days. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Thursday (August 31, 2017) between 5 and 8 PM. Relatives and friends are then invited to meet at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (September 1, 2017) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Smilow Cancer Hospital at St. Francis, 114 Woodland St., Second Floor, Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit Shirley’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

