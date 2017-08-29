Obituaries: Steven Robert Lambert

Steven Robert Lambert, 46 of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday August 23, 2017. He was born on August 31, 1970 in Fort Lauderdale, FL a son of Bernice Lambert and the late Jack Lambert. Steve was a plant technician for Altice in Litchfield, CT. He is survived by his wife Kimberly Powers-Lambert and their son Jacob; his mother Bernice Lambert of Torrington; his brother Jack Lambert of Torrington and his twin nephews Logan and Leyton Lambert. Steve was a practical joker. He liked to tease people and play tricks on them all in good fun. If you made Steve laugh you will never forget how unique his laugh was. You could hear it from a mile away. He loved the simple things in life and did not need a lot to make him happy. His signature choice of clothing even in 100 degree weather consisted of sunglasses, white socks up to his knees, grey t-shirt, cargo pants and who could forget about his BOOTS! He was mechanically inclined and was very talented at wood working projects. He was very passionate about his music. Joe Bonomassa, Kenney Wayne Shepard, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Ray Charles are just a few of the many greats he listened to. He was an amazing cook and enjoyed making his own beer. Entertaining was a way of life for Steve. If you had the pleasure of being in his company you would watch him on the back deck smoking ribs, chicken, kielbasa and whatever else he could fit on the grill or in the smoker. While you would visit and be entertained by him manning his grill and smoker he would have you try one of his hand crafted beers. It made him happy to be around his family and friends to kick back, relax and socialize while feasting on great food and an ice cold beer. His greatest, most proud achievement was his son Jacob. He was the sparkle in Steve’s blue eyes and his pride and joy. They loved to build bird houses together, go to the park, the zoo, anything Jacob wanted Daddy was on board. Anyone that knew Steve saw how much love he had for his son. He will be missed by many, but not forgotten. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 10 AM until 12 noon at O’Brien Funeral home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/ Forestville followed by a funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Steven’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com

