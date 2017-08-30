City officials list ways residents can help Harvey victims in Texas

Bristol citizens have been inquiring on how they can best help storm victims of South Texas and Louisiana. A press release from the city has reported Bristol Mayor Ken Cockayne and Fire Chief Jay Kolakoski have been in contact with Commissioner William Hackett, Connecticut State Emergency Management Director, to come up with the most effective way to assist in relief efforts for the residents of the storm areas.

After consulting with Commissioner Hackett and officials in Houston along with learning from the emergency response issues after Hurricane Katrina, the release reported, emergency management officials advise that the first priorities will be safety, shelter and basic human needs, like food. Once the community is stabilized, the release said, relief initiatives will focus on long-term recovery efforts.

“In true form of our city, all of us want to show our support for the people of Houston just as other communities have supported Bristol and the state of Connecticut in our time of need,” said Cockayne, according to the press release. “We have contacted the appropriate parties and they all have advised us the best way to help their situation is to use established channels so when the immediate emergency time is up and it is time to begin rebuilding, the resources most needed will be readily available.”

The death toll continues to rise as now 14 have died and thousands are displaced, reported the city’s press release. United Way of Greater Houston maintains a disaster reserve fund, however because of the widespread devastation already seen, the needs of those impacted will far exceed pre-storm existing resources, said the release. As official news agencies continue to report, there is an unprecedented amount of rain still falling due to Hurricane Harvey, which has caused mass devastation. Since that region is still in response mode, said the release, the Red Cross and Salvation Army are recommending donations of funds rather than trying to transports items to South Texas.

On advice of state and regional relief officials, if you are looking to donate, please reach out to one of the accredited relief organizations listed below.

Salvation Army

Online: helpsalvationarmy.org

Call: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Text: STORM to 51555

Red Cross

Online: redcross.org

Call: 1- 800-RED CROSS

Text: HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation

United Way Houston

Text UWFLOOD to 41444

Unitedwayhouston.org/flood

Food Banks

Houston Food Bank

houstonfoodbank.org

Galveston Food Bank

galvestoncountyfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (Victoria)

victoriafoodbank.org

Corpus Christi Food Bank

foodbankcc.com

Southeast Texas Food Bank (Beaumont)

setxfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (Pharr)

foodbankrgv.com

Brazos Valley Food Bank (Bryan)

bvfb.org

Central Texas Food Bank (Austin)

centraltexasfoodbank.org

San Antonio Food Bank

safoodbank.org