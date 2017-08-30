Obituaries: Darryl M. Mushero

Darryl M. Mushero, 73, of Bristol, passed away at his home on Tuesday (August 29, 2017). Darryl was born on August 14, 1944 to the late Malcolm and Harriet (Reed) Mushero. After graduating high school Darryl enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country faithfully and loyally during the Vietnam Conflict. Upon returning home Darryl worked several jobs throughout his career in the manufacturing industry. Darryl is survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Lynn and Eugene Tiano of New Britain; Niece: Alison Tiano; nephew: Nicholas and his wife Brigitte Tiano; and great niece and nephews: Nathan, Adam and Josie. Darryl’s family would like to thank Larry, Allan and Francis for their compassionate and unwaivering care of Darryl. His family would also like to extend their gratitude to Darryl’s car crew: Bob, Jesse, Mike, Ernie, Rob and Don for being the best friends that anyone could ask for. A graveside service for Darryl will be celebrated on Friday (September 8, 2017) at 1 PM in the Chapel at The Connecticut State Veteran’s Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln, Middletown. CT 06457. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Darryl’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

