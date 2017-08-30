Obituaries: Irma Schaffrick

Irma (Werner) Schaffrick, 85, of Bristol, widow of Donald A. Schaffrick, died on Tuesday (August 29, 2017) at Amberwoods of Farmington. Irma was born in Bristol on February 15, 1932 and was a daughter of the late Adolph and Matilda (Brauer) Werner. A lifelong Bristol resident, she attended school and graduated along with her future husband from Immanuel Lutheran School in 1946 and Bristol High School in 1950. She enjoyed a 62 year marriage to Donald raising her three children then went to work as the secretary to the Bristol Senior Center executive director, Scott Merrill, for several years where she was very instrumental to the operation of the center. Irma will be remembered mostly for her pride in her family. She was very vocal in sharing how lucky she was to have such “good kids and good grandchildren”. She adored and cherished her three great-granddaughters. On one of Irma’s last days, when communicating became challenging, she clearly spoke: “family is special”. The family takes comfort in knowing that she is back with her beloved Donnie Boy after missing him terribly during the last 11 months since his passing. Irma is survived by three children and their spouses: Jim and Lori Schaffrick of Litchfield, Cynthia and John Dell’Aera, and Brad and Terri Schaffrick, all of Bristol; eight grandchildren: Katie Schaffrick, Becky Schaffrick, Jonathan Dell’Aera and wife, Kelly, Dena Dell’Aera and Matt Mullinex, Dave Dell’Aera and wife, Jerrica, Alyson, Lindsey, and Chelsea Schaffrick; three great-grandchildren: Emerson, Ella Grae, and Katelynne Dell’Aera; sister-in-law: Bev Werner of Bristol; brother-in-law: Fred Schaffrick and his wife, Louise of Bristol; brother-in-law: Paul Schaffrick of Plainville; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers: Arthur, Alfred, Robert, and Ernest Werner, and two sisters: Eleanor Mason and Ruth Neumann. Funeral services will be held on Friday (September 1, 2017) at 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call directly at the church on Friday between 10 and 11 AM prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or School, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of arrangements. Please visit Irma’s memorial web-site at: www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

