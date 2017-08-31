Bristol’s DACRUZ honored by Sen. Murphy

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced on Aug. 28 DACRUZ Manufacturing of Bristol is this week’s “Murphy’s Monday Manufacturer.”

DACRUZ manufactures custom precision-machined components and subassemblies for Original Equipment Manufacturers. With the help of 40 employees, DACRUZ Manufacturing uses CNC Swiss machines, CNC multi-axis machines, multi-spindle machines, and various other kinds of equipment to serve large, medium and small OEM’s mainly throughout Connecticut and New England that require small precision metal components for their own product assemblies.

The company was co-founded by Victor DaCruz in 1981 as C&M Screw Machine Products, Inc. in New Britain, and he became the sole-owner in 1994. The company moved to Bristol in 2005, and in 2015, they rebranded with a new web-site, name and logo to become DACRUZ Manufacturing

Today, DACRUZ Manufacturing operates two shifts and “lights out” production out of a 33,000 square-foot, air conditioned and modern facility in Bristol. As an environmentally proactive company, they are partnering with Eversource on an energy conservation project to install new LED lighting and energy efficient motors throughout the shop floor and offices. Also, in 2016, a 235 KV solar array was installed on their roof, which offsets approximately 40 percent of their total energy consumption.

A press release from Murphy’s office said DACRUZ Manufacturing is proud to participate in and support local community events especially those promoting manufacturing jobs, enhancing worker skills and creating youth awareness of manufacturing careers. They also sponsor the Team Operation Practicing Engineering and Competitive Cooperative Excellence (PEACCE) robotics team and offer tours for local schools during the annual national Manufacturing Day activities. In 2014, Victor DaCruz served as a delegate at the Embassy of Portugal Global Entrepreneurship Program where he assisted young entrepreneurs from emerging countries.

“Victor has grown his manufacturing business from the ground up, all while staying grounded to his local community,” said Murphy in the press release. “I’m grateful for his leadership and for the hard work of the entire DaCruz Manufacturing team.”

“We service companies throughout the United States but we take particular pride in partnering with local Connecticut OEM’s,” said Victor DaCruz in the press release. “By providing contract services at competitive prices that enable our customers to compete globally and maintain jobs here in the state of Connecticut, we can make a difference.”