Miscellaneous listings, starting Sept. 1

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle with old and new friends. Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike, Newington. Free. (860) 582-8229.

SEPT. 1-30

SOUTHINGTON

RITA SARRIS, ANN O’BRIEN, MARIA COLACRAI OF CHESHIRE. Art show featuring oils, pastels, and acrylics. Reception Sept. 10, 2 to 4 p.m. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

BRISTOL

MUSEUM AFTER HOURS: JEWISH CARVERS. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Scholars and experts will discuss the art and history of carousels. Wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. Admission is included with general admission. The New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

PLAINVILLE

CLASS OF 1967 OF PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TO HOST GATHERING OF ALL PHS CLASSES. 7 p.m. All PHS classes and alumni are invited. Music, pizza, coffee. BYOB. Bring additional snacks. Plainville VFW, Northwest Dr., Plainville. Cost is $10 per person. No RSVP needed.

BRISTOL

SINGLES SWEETHEART DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance the night away to DJ-Tasteful Productions. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12, members. $17, guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

BRISTOL

‘WE ARE ONE CHARITY SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT.’ 5:30 p.m. Featuring teams from Bristol police and fire department, EMTs, and local teachers. Casey Field, Lake Avenue, Bristol. Free. Free-will donations accepted. Donations also can be sent to United Way of West Central Connecticut, 440 North Main St., Suite D, Bristol, CT 06010 and note, “We Are One” on the check. Mp4bristol#gmail.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

BENEFIT FOR RYAN CATLIN. Pasta dinner. Seatings 12 to 3 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Southington teen was in a serious accident and suffered spinal injury. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. Adults, $15. Children, 3 to 8, $10. Children 2 and under, free. All of the funds go to the Catlin family.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL HEATHER BAILEY/ REED AND STEFANOW OPEN. 1 p.m. All proceeds of golf tournament to benefit the Heather Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, Closest to Pin contests, Long Drive, dinner buffet. Simsbury Farms Golf Course, 100 Old Farms Rd., Simsbury. $130 a person. All fees must be paid by Sept. 2. No exceptions please. Make checks payable to HBMSF, P.O. Box 9008, Bristol, CT 06011-9008. (860) 585-5157.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

PLAINVILLE

CAPE COD SCALLOP FESTIVAL AND MYSTERY STOP. Held by AARP Chapter 4146. Scallop or chicken dinner under the tent or sitting near the canal, live music, games, rides, crafts, more. After festival, mystery stop. Return around 6:30 p.m. Meet at Our Lady of Mercy parking lot, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville. $115. Reservations. (860) 747-1732.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

BRISTOL

BRISTOL EASTERN CLASS OF 1965. 5 to 10 p.m. Celebrating its 70th birthday with a party. Knights of Columbus Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. (860) 506-4538. Danielle5502@sbcglobal.net

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 75TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. 12 to 5 p.m. Chicken buffet with salad, pasta, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda. Cash bar. Stanley Golf Course, Bank Nine Tavern, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Golf cart transportation available from parking lot. Jnoyes1485@cox.net, (860)747-6137, terrymarie65@cox.net, (860)674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com. RSVP by Oct. 1

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1849. (860) 747-1732.