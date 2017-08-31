Obituaries: Marcus James Kosak

Marcus James Kosak, 17, of Terryville passed away on Tuesday August 29, 2017 at home.

Marcus was born November 4, 1999 in New Britain, CT, son of Richard Kosak of Terryville and Celine Roy of Canton. Marcus was a senior at Canton High School. He was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville, member of the Canton Chorus, Canton Chamber Singers, Bristol Fish & Game Club, and a former Boy Scout. Marcus was an outstanding musician, and vocalist and could play many instruments. He was an outstanding child, a friend to anybody who needed him. He loved life and hoped everyone would be treated with respect. “Marcus play guitar, play often and have fun, you will be the greatest musician heaven will ever have” Love Dad.

Besides his parents he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Cathy Kosak of Terryville; his maternal grandfather, Joseph Roy of Bristol; his mother’s partner, Kurt Dineberg of Canton; his aunts and uncles, Shawn & Graham Waldron, Joel and Kathy Roy, Gregory and Jill Roy, Glendon Roy, Marie Roy and Paula Goodman; several cousins and many many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Friday Sept. 8, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the Canton High School Music Dept. 76 Simons Ave., Collinsville CT 06019 or UCONN Health Child Adolescent Psychiatry, 65 Kane St., West Hartford CT 06109 www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com