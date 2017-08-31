Obituaries: Stephen Kowalchuk

Stephen Kowalchuk, 87, of Bristol, died on Thursday (August 31, 2017) at Ingraham Manor. Stephen was born on December 1, 1929 in Bristol and was a son of the late Kondrat and Melania (Kalamarchuk) Kowalchuk. A lifelong Bristol resident, he was a United States Navy veteran during the Korean Era where he served as an Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class aboard the USS Johnston (DD-821). He then went to work for Wallace Barnes in Bristol before retiring. Stephen is survived by a sister: Anne Cusano of Bristol; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son, John. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (September 5, 2017) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, with Father John Hopko, pastor of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church, Terryville, officiating. Burial will follow in Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Terryville. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. For condolences to the family, visit www.FunkFuneral Home.com

