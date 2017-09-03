Fire report for Sept. 1

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Aug. 18

Center Street and Goodwin Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Broad Street and Todd Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

101 Hepworth St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

895 Matthews St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

225 North Main St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

399 Ivy Dr., unauthorized burning.

205 Enterprise Dr., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

219 Park St., building fire.

Aug. 19

175 Union St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Pine Street and Todd Street, service call, other.

DeLorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

371 Emmett St., lock-out.

DeLorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., lock-out.

162 Brook St, arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

59 North St., lock-out.

61 Nutmeg Rd., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

Aug. 20

58 Preston St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

451 Divinity St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Aug. 21

25 High St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

64 Lillian Rd., lock-out.

119 Meadow St., water problem, other.

Aug. 22

DeLorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

225 North Main St., lock-out.

West St. and Divinity St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Giamatti Little League, 335 Mix St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

8 Burton St., biological hazard, confirmed or suspected.

565 Clark Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

Meridian Towers, 52 Sheila Ct., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Burger King, 1033 Farmington Ave., accident, potential accident, other.

Italian Social Club, 31 Barber St., building fire.

Aug. 23

220 Birch St., hazardous condition, other.

Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., smoke or odor removal.

16 Bernside Dr., hazardous condition, other.

Middle St. and Riverside Ave., service call, other.

Aug. 24

111 Davis Dr., cooking fire, confined to container.

22 Pine St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

62 John Ave., lock-out.

Brook St. and Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

166 Vance Dr., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Stafford Ave. and Stevens St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

399 Ivy Dr., authorized controlled burning.