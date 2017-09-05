Gov. issues advice on storm preparedness

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Dannel P. Malloy and state emergency management officials are reminding Connecticut residents that the tropics remain very active and people should take the needed steps to prepare well in advance of any storm threatening the state. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the principle threat period for Connecticut occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

“We should always have preparations in place – the time to prepare for the possibility of any major storm impacting our communities is now, not when it is just days away,” Governor Malloy said. “Since 2011, our state has had six presidential major disaster declarations, and through those experiences we have improved communications and preparedness across all levels of government. Our state residents can be assured that Connecticut is prepared to respond if any major storm strikes our state.”

“We are at the height of hurricane season in Connecticut. It is important for everyone to be ready for whatever comes our way,” Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro said. “An important aspect of preparation is to know where the evacuation routes and weather hazards are in your community such as, storm surge, areas prone to flooding, and those roads and bridges that frequently close due to severe weather.”

The Governor is also reminding residents to download the state’s “CTPrepares” mobile app for their smart phone and tablet devices. The app, which can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple iTunes store and the Google Play store, provides Connecticut residents with information and alerts in emergency situations, and also gives preparedness tips in advance of an emergency. Since launching last year, the app has been downloaded on more than 10,000 devices.

The following list offers preparedness tips for residents:

Recommended Items to Include in a Basic Emergency Supply Kit

One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

A whistle to signal for help

Garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

A manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Food and litter requirements for any pets

Medicine or any special need items, including diapers for infants

Family Emergency Plan

Identify an out-of- town contact. It may be easier to make a long-distance phone call than to call across town, so an out-of-town contact may be in a better position to communicate among separated family members.

Be sure every member of your family knows the phone number and has a cell phone, coins, or a prepaid phone card to call the emergency contact. If you have a cell phone, program that person(s) as “ICE” (In Case of Emergency) in your phone. If you are in an accident, emergency personnel will often check your “In Case of Emergency” listings in order to get a hold of someone you know. Make sure to tell your family and friends that you’ve listed them as emergency contacts.

Teach family members how to use text messaging. Text messages can often get around network disruptions when a phone call might not be able to get through, and it uses less battery life. Plan ahead and pre-set a family group text conversation in your phones.

Subscribe to alert services. Go to www.ct.gov/ctalert to register for emergency alerts.

Protecting Your Possessions

It is important to review your insurance policies yearly and especially prior to the start of hurricane season.

Review your policy with an agent, or contact the Connecticut Insurance Department to understand what is covered and what your coverage limits are to ensure you are receiving adequate protection.

Keep your policies and insurance contact information in a safe place.

Make an inventory of your possessions should your property be damaged and you have to make a claim.

Protecting Your Business

Develop a preparedness plan – including resource management, emergency response, crisis communications, business continuity, information technology, employee assistance and incident management.

Identify regulations that establish minimum requirements for your emergency program.

Gather information about hazards and assess risks.

Examine ways to prevent hazards and reduce risks