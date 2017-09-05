Jewish congregation announces high holy day worship schedule

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation invites the community to observe Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with them.

Rosh Hashanah evening services this year will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., and then will continue on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. A children’s service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Both services will be held in the Meetinghouse of the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington and will be led by Rabbi Shelley Kovar Becker.

Kol Nidre will begin on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. Yom Kippur observance will continue at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, with Yizkor immediately following. The afternoon service will conclude with Neilah and a community breakfast to which all are invited. Children’s services also will begin at 10:30 a.m. All Yom Kippur services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant Street, Southington.

“Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of the Jewish year, and Yom Kippur is our most solemn holiday”, said Kevin Andersen, Gishrei Shalom’s president in a press release. “The services are full of ritual and meaning for all who attend.”

The congregation’s home is in the First Congregational Church of Southington. The two faith groups work together to maximize the use of the space in their worship schedules and religious school as well as in celebrations and community social issues.

Tickets and prices may be obtained by calling (860) 276-9113. More information can be found on the Gishrei Shalom website at www.gsjc.org and on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/gsjc777/.