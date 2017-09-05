Legislators host workshop on lowering electric bill

State Representatives Whit Betts (R-78), Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77), and State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) recently hosted an informational workshop for area residents on how to lower your electric bill. The legislators were joined by rate specialists from Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority at the Bristol Senior Center to speak with guests and also answer their questions. Anyone who may have missed the event but would like to speak with their legislator may contact Betts and Pavalock-D’Amato at 800-842-1423 or Martin at 800-842-1421. For more information, www.ct.gov/pura.

