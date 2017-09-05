Update: Life Star responds to serious motorcycle crash on Divinity Street

A 21-year-old Bristol man died from life-threatening injuries sustained during a serious motorcycle crash at the Tulip Street intersection of Divinity Street last weekend.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, Gabriel Cruz-Salgado was driving his motorcycle west on Divinity Street last Saturday when 45-year-old William Benoit of Bristol collided with him when making a left turn onto Divinity Street. Life Star then transported Cruz-Salgado to a nearby trauma hospital, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bristol Police Department’s traffic division at (860) 584-3035.