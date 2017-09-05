Mum Festival schedule of events announced

The Mum Festival Committee, in keeping with this year’s theme of “Home is Where the Heart Is,” announce this year’s Mum Festival Schedule.

This year’s Festival will run from Sept. 21 to 24 and will feature a carnival, dozens of vendors from area businesses, crafters, local producers, restaurants, food trucks, community organizations, nonprofits, and museums, in addition to games, children’s programming, adult beverages, all-day live music and entertainment, a car show, and more.

“The all-volunteer Mum Festival Committee has been working very hard to bring together another great installment of the Mum Festival this September,” said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chairman in a press release. “This year’s festival is filled to the brim with activities and is shaping up to be bigger, and better than ever. Why go out of town, when you have something for everyone, right in your own back yard, including one of Connecticut’s premier parades.”

The MUM FESTIVAL schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 21 between 5 – 9 p.m.

*Open Ceremony – Ribbon Cutting by 2017 Mum Festival Grand Marshall Brittany Decker

*Home Town Hero

*18 Piece Jazz Band

* Art Gala

* Carnival and Midway (5p – 9p)

* Adult Beverage Garden Sponsored by the Bristol Blues – “Blues & Brews”

* Food Truck Extravaganza

* Fireworks at 9:15p.m.

MUSIC STAGE

* Live Entertainment

Friday, Sept. 22 between 5 – 10 p.m.

* Friday Night at the Movies (outdoor movie)

* Carnival & Midway (5 to 10 p.m.)

* Adult Beverage Garden Sponsored by the Bristol Blues – “Blues & Brews”

* Food Truck Extravaganza

MUSIC STAGE

*LIVE Entertainment

Saturday, Sept. 24 between 12 noon and 10 p.m.

Full Festival Blowout.

* 100-plus vendors

* Food trucks, vendors & restaurants!

* LIVE music entertainment

* Arts Walk

* Adult Beverage Garden Sponsored by the Bristol Blues – “Blues & Brews”

PROGRAMS:

* Carnival & Midway noon – All Day

* Operation PEACE robotics noon – All Day

* Face painting –noon – All Day

* Choo Choo Train– noon – All Day

* Touch a Vehicle (Trucks, Trains, Cars, Planes and Boats) –noon – 4 p.m.

* Dunk Tank –noon – 5 p.m.

* Petting Zoo – 1 – 7 p.m.

* Pumpkin Painting –noon – All Day (till supplies last)

* Mum Fest Photo Frame –noon – All Day

* Home Depot Kids Building –noon – All Day

* Witch’s Dungeon Film Figures –noon – All Day

* LIVE Painting at Arts Walk – noon – All Day

* A Book for Every Child Storytelling –noon – All Day

* Pony Rides – 1– 5 p.m.

* Car Show by the Bristol Auto Club – 1 – 4 p.m.

* Hay Rides – 2 – 7 p.m.

* Band of Heroes Characters

* Horse & Carriage Rides – 4 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24 between 12 to Closing (6 p.m.)

Full Festival Blowout!

* 100+ vendors

* Food trucks, vendors & restaurants!

* LIVE music entertainment

* Arts Walk

* Adult Beverage Garden Sponsored by the Bristol Blues – “Blues & Brews”

* Mum Parade @ 1:30 p.m. led by our Grand Festival Marshal Brittany Decker!

* Carnival & Midway: 12 to 7 p.m.

“As September approaches, Festival excitement is building and we ask the community to help support this effort by not only planning on attending but by considering donating to help off-set the costs of putting on this community focused event” added Ferraro. “We continue to seek donations and sponsorships for the Festival and appreciate everyone’s support.”

To donate and support the Mum Festival please visit: https://bristolmumfestival.com/2016/12/17/donations-needed-for-2017-festival/