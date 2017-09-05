Naval Sea Cadet Corps holds open house Sept. 16

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) is an organization for American youth ages 10-17 who have a desire to learn about the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines. The objectives of the Sea Cadet program are to introduce youth to naval life, to develop in them a sense of pride, patriotism, courage, and self-reliance, and to maintain an environment free of drugs and gangs.

There will be an Open House for all Cadet prospects on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., at 1 Linsley Drive, Plainville. Any youth and parents interested in learning about the program are invited to attend.

For more information you can visit us at http://www.barque-eagle-seacadets.org