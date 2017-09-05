Obituaries: Irene Mosley

Irene (Girard) Mosley, 101, of Farmington, formerly of Terryville, widow of Kenneth N. Mosley Sr. passed away on Saturday September 2, 2017 at her home in Atria Senior Living, Farmington.

Irene was born July 6, 1916 in Southbridge, MA, daughter of the late Lorenzo and Clarinda (DeLage) Girard. She was a resident of Terryville since 1969. Prior to her retirement she worked at CL&P in Bristol for 25 years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Bristol.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth N. Mosley Jr. and his wife Susan of FL; her daughter, Joyce I Leetch and her husband Dick of MA; her grandchildren, Kevin Mosley and Kellie Runowicz and her husband Matt and her great grandchildren Skylar & Dane Runowicz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 10:00AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St. Bristol, CT. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010 or to the charity of donor's choice.