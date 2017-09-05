Obituaries: Irene Walesczyk

Bristol – Mrs. Irene (Kulowski) Walesczyk, 84, of Bristol, wife of the late Raymond C. Walesczyk, died peacefully on August 21, 2017. Irene was born on October 27, 1932 the daughter of the late John J. and Alice (Perowski) Walesczyk. She lived in Bristol an was a Certified Nurse Associate and worked in her field many years before she retired.

She is survived by two sons, Raymond (Michelle), Jonathon (Alissa), four daughters, Janet (Charlie), Cindy, Carol (Jim), Nancy (Trevor). Six Grandchildren, Jason, David, Trevor, Jessica, Eric and Mason. She is pre-deceased by a son Mark.

The family wishes to thank our mother’s special caretakers, John and Marilyn for their incredible dedication. We also wish to thank the Bristol Hospital Hospice staff and the aides from Always Best Care for their loving care and support. Our mother greatly valued education and taught us to have a strong work ethic. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a school or library of your choice.

Private funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Dunn funeral home 191 West St., Bristol, CT is in charge of arrangements.

