Obituaries: Nicole Marie Raboin

Nicole Marie Raboin, 32, of Bristol, died on Saturday (September 2, 2017) at Bristol Hospital after a long illness. Nicole was born in New Britain on November 12, 1984 and was a daughter of Patrick and Joy (West) Raboin of Bristol. A lifelong Bristol resident, she attended South Side School, Memorial Boulevard, and graduated from Bristol Central High School as a member of the Class of 2003. Nicole enjoyed watching movies and hanging out with her friends. Most important to her was spending time with her family especially her adored niece and nephew who were the loves of her life. She also enjoyed visiting the farm in Vermont and spending time with family up there. In addition to her parents, Nicole is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law: Colleen and Eric Nolan and Ashley and Juan Florentino, all of Bristol; her beloved nephew and niece: Juan and Mila Florentino; her paternal grandmother: Marie Raboin of Bristol; many aunts, uncles, cousins, including special cousins: Kim Colapietro, Jessica Pelletier, and Brianne Taylor, and friends, both in the Bristol Area and in Vermont. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather: Paul Raboin and maternal grandparents: John and Ann West. Funeral services will be held on Friday (September 8, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Please visit Nicole’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

