Obituaries: James A. Armento

James A. Armento, 74, passed away into heaven from home on Monday (September 4, 2017) after a courageous battle with renal cancer. He was born on Feb. 1, 1943 in New Britain, CT and was the son of Sophie and Alexander Armento of Newington, CT. Jim was graduated from Newington High School and earned a college degree in business. He was employed at New Britain Machine for 25 years as a computer analyst and then retired from Newington Health Center. Jim was so loved by his grandchildren. His passion was fishing in the Farmington River and he enjoyed manicuring his lawn, feeding deer and birds, listening to hard rock music, a good cigar and a fine wine. He served in the Army National Guards for six years. He was kind and easygoing and leaves many friends, cousins and their families. Jim leaves behind his loving wife Gerri of 29 years and his two children – a son David Nastri and his wife Kasia and granddaughters Emily and Ella and a daughter Andrea (Nastri) Schacht and her husband Andy and grandchildren Andrew, Olivia and Tommy Rajotte. Besides his immediate family he leaves his sister-in-law Paula Zenick of Waterbury, CT. Special thanks to Fresenius Medical Dialysis Center of Forestville who were all caring and loving friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (September 9, 2017) at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday between 5 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804. Please visit James’ memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

