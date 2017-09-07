Obituaries: Mary A. Milano

Mary A. (Ross) Milano, 90, of Bristol, widow of Arthur J. Milano, Sr., died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday September 5, 2017 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol. Mary was born in Carbondale, PA on May 24, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Ralph and Parma (Rinaldi) Ross. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and retired from the former Superior Electric Company, Bristol. She was a member of St. Anthony Church, the Rosary Society of the church and the Sew-N-Sew Group. Mary is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Arthur J. and Mary Milano of Burlington and Ralph and Dawn Milano of Bristol; three daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Patrick Gilhuly of Granby, Sandra and Michael Werner of Naples, FL, and Frederica and Mark Irish of Riverton; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by a brother, Frederick Ross. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (September 11, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. In lieu of Flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Mary’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

