Obituaries: Paula Dubay

Paula (Ferro) Dubay, 90, of Chester, VA, formerly of Bristol, widow of Eugene R. “Gene” Dubay, died on Monday (September 4, 2017) at Chippenwood Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Paula was born March 21, 1927 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Dominick and Mary (Nestico) Ferro. She resided in Bristol prior to moving to Cortlandt, NY where she lived for 30 years until moving to Chester, VA in 1989. She was a member of St Augustine Catholic Church in Richmond, VA. While in Bristol, she worked for the former Family Service Agency and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Paula is survived by a son: Paul R. DuBay and his wife Corinne, of Chester, VA; a daughter: Denise M. DuBay of Terryville; daughter-in-law: Carol DuBay of Chesterfield, VA; nine grandchildren: Michelle, Gene, Chase, and Shane DuBay and Brittany, Richard, Kevin, Jesse, and Jason Lowell; several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, L. Gene DuBay, and her nine siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (September 9, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, Bristol. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. . Please visit Paula’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

