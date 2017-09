SEPT. 8-9

PLAINVILLE

‘BABES IN ARMS.’ Performed by PCS Youth Theater. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Cast includes performers between the ages of 8 and 15 from Bristol, Farmington, New Britain, Plainville, and Southington. Artistic director is Peter Peluso. Music director is Maryjane Peluso. Choreographer is Chris Kuzia. Producer is Foster White. Plainville High School auditorium, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. $15.