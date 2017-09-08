Bristol man charged in heroin overdose incident

A Bristol man faces charges in connection with a heroin overdose incident that happened at a Collinsville restaurant in March.

According to a press release issued last Thursday from the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, a federal grand jury in New Haven charged 42-year-old Robert Dwayne Watkins, also known as “D,” with possession of intent to distribute and the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine. On March 18, Canton police found a 29-year-old man in the bathroom of a restaurant, the release said. The victim was pronounced dead after unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, the release said.

According to the investigation, which included witness interviews and an analysis of the victim’s cell phone, revealed that the victim bought heroin and crack cocaine from Watkins shortly before his death, the release said.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office determined that the victim died from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, amphetamine and alprazolam, the release said.

Watkins has been detained since his arrest on July 25, and faces up to 20 years behind bars if convicted, the release said.