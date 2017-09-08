Obituaries Gabriel Cruz-Salgado

Gabriel Cruz-Salgado

Bristol – Gabriel Cruz-Salgado, 21, of Bristol passed away on, September 5, 2017 in Hartford after sustained injuries from a motorcycle accident.

Gabriel was born in Bristol on October 27, 1995, the son of Liza Salgado.

He worked for Burgus Steel Company in Terryville.

Beside his mother of Bristol he is survived by two brothers, Anthony Cruz and Christian Cruz. His maternal Grandfather, Otilio Salgado and Uncles Roger and Jerry Davenport. Special friends, Vanessa Lawrence, Mark Doyle, Gregory Founier, Leland Deschaine, Jefferson Tascon, Johnan Leon and Jack Michaud. Plus all his friends at Rockwell Park.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Animal Rescue Foundation 366 Main St. Terryville, CT 06786. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., CT 06010 on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Animal Rescue Foundation 366 Main St. Terryville, CT 06786.