Obituaries: Justin Bryce Hall

Justin “J.B.” Bryce Hall, 45, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

He was born on April 4, 1972 in Bristol, a son of Beverly Hall and the late Craig Hall. Justin loved to cook and go fishing. He will be greatly missed by all.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his brothers Scott Hall of Burlington, Todd Hall of Terryville; paternal grandmother Georgia Hall of Cheshire; aunt Janice Mercieri and her husband Joseph of New Hampshire; uncles Richard Hall and his wife Debbie of Vermont, David Hall and his fiancé Faith of Cheshire and nephew Craig Hall of Bristol. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents George and Emily Day, paternal grandfather Vernon “Buddy” Hall, aunt and uncle Joan and Raymond Rooney and niece Kaitlyn Hall.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol, CT.

