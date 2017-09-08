Obituaries: Terrence E. Keefe

Terrence E. Keefe, 70, of Simsbury passed away Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 at home.

Terrence was born Sept. 14, 1946 in Hartford, son of the late Edward and Catherine (Reynolds) Keefe. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Anthony High School, Bristol, and was a graduate of Bentley College Boston. Terrence was a CPA and owner and operator of William Marhefsky Certified Public Accountants in Torrington. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Terrence was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. He was a member of the American Institute of CPA’s and Lions Club International. He was an avid fan of the UCONN Huskies Women’s Basketball and the Boston Red Sox.

He is survived by his cousins, Harry Dauphinais of Winsted and Judith Dauphinais of San Francisco, CA, his companion of many years, Maureen Riback of Simsbury and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00A.M. on Wednesday September 13, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Church Terryville. Burial with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville one hour prior to the service. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com