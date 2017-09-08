Police blotter for Sept. 8

`The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Matthew Baranowski, 30, of 25 Arbor Ct., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.

Peter Geslien, 52, of 201 Fern Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to have lights lit/devices illuminated.

Matthew Newberry, 28, of 116 North Pond St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, second degree strangulation and second degree threatening.

Maggie Crofton, 33, of 31 Williams St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Ryan T. Desjardins, 30, of 118 Woodland St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with criminal violation of restraining order.

Pete L. Medina, 23, of 123 Judson Ave., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with speeding more than 60 miles and hour on a road, reckless driving and disobeying order of officer.

Gilles Francoeur, 47, of 224 Fairway Dr., Apt: B, East Windsor, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with second degree harassment.

Thomas D’Onofrio, 49, of 295 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny and second degree failure to appear.

Wesley Slaughter, 48, of 29 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, criminal violation of protective order, second degree criminal mischief and first degree criminal trespass.

Jose Morales, 24, of 108 New Britain Ave., Hartford, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with fourth degree larceny.

Amber Boudreau, 34, of 200 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luz M. Burgos, 25, of 25 Murray Rd., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Javan Delvalle, 36, of 24 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose R. Diaz, 29, of 19 Cypress St., Apt: 1, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with second degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer and simple trespass.

David D. McCoy, 19, of 93 Lillian Rd., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with criminal violation of protective order, first degree criminal trespass, second degree breach of peace, criminal attempt of first degree burglary and criminal attempt of first degree assault.

Peter W. Egan, 61, of 789 East St., Southington, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with operation while under the influence.

Karl Tocaline, 25, of 482 Broad St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.

William P. Raymond, 59, of 482 Broad St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Joseph Myers, 33, of 113 Tulip St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance and theft of a license plate.

Mayra E. Garcia, 44, of 67 Westwood Kn., Meriden, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and second degree criminal mischief.