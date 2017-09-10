Fire report for Sept. 8

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Aug. 25

Bristol Head Start, 254 Lake Ave., lock-out.

Burlington Ave., unauthorized burning.

McDonald’s, 646 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Strawberry Hill Rd. and Stevens St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Aug. 26

78 Davis St., lock-out.

37 Cawley St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

451 Divinity St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., hazardous condition, other.

Aug. 27

25 Willis St., cooking fire, confined to container.

1175 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., lock-out.

Stevens Street and Shawn Drive, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

100 Andrews St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

117 Broad St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

291 Terryvlle Rd., unauthorized burning.

Aug. 28

23 Hartford Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

74 High St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

65 Pardee St., service call, other.

Stevens St. and city line, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Aug. 29

81 Field St., person in distress, other.

Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

100 Beacon St., hazardous condition, other.

268 Divinity St., assist police or other governmental agency.

ESPN Daycare, 205 Enterprise Dr., central station, malicious false alarm.

Pine Street and Riverside Avenue accident, potential accident, other.

140 Frederick St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Aug. 30

111 Nelson Farm Rd., smoke or odor removal.

St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

639 Camp St., cooking fire, confined to container.

201 West St., unauthorized burning.