Bees wrap-up for Sept. 11

ROSA, KAJIMOTO, BIERFELDT, BACA EACH GET 2 HITS IN LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Greenwood goes 6 1/3, four different players get 2 hits each as Bees end 2017 home schedule with 7-3 loss to Skeeters #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: The game was tied at 3, and Sugar Land broke the tie in the top of the 7th inning with 3 runs. 7 hitters would come to the plate, and the offensive surge was led by a 2 run single from Albert Cordero, followed by Josh Prince sprinting home from third on a wild pitch. It gave the Skeeters a 6-3 lead at the time, which would be all that they needed to get the win.

Pitchers of Record: W: Andrew Johnston (2-4) | L: Nick Greenwood (4-6)

Player(s) of the Game: Joe Benson (Sugar Land) – 2-4, RBI | Albert Cordero (Sugar Land) – 1-3, 2 RBI | Michael Baca (New Britain) – 2-4, RBI

Next Game: Tuesday, September 12th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (27-36, 53-80) vs. Somerset Patriots (29-34, 71-62)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: TBD | Somerset: TBD

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel and Facebook Live, starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: The Bees ended the 2017 season with 400 strikeouts by their pitching staff at home games, meaning that Beacon Prescriptions will donate $4,000 to the Prudence Crandall Center to help strike out domestic violence…The Bees ended the 2017 season with 53 home runs hit at home, meaning that Stanley will donate $5,300 to House of Heroes…Today’s game was Michael Crouse’s 799th game of his professional career…Nick Murphy has played in 3 games with the Bees since being signed on September 2nd, and has recorded a hit in each of them…Jovan Rosa had 2 hits in today’s game for his team leading 45th multi-hit game of the season…James Skelton drew his 94th and 95th walks of the season in today’s game, he is now 6 walks away from tying the single season Atlantic League record in that category…Each of the starting 9 hitters in New Britain’s batting order have reached base safely at least once in today’s game…Today’s game was Nick Murphy’s first start as the designated hitter with the Bees…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 273, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 296, including postseason.

BULLPEN TOSSES 4 2/3 SCORELESS INNINGS IN LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Griffin hits his 12th homer of the year, Nappo fans 6 in 4 1/3 innings but New Britain falls to Sugar Land 3-1 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Sugar Land scored 2 runs in the top of the 5th inning to take a 3-1 lead. The offensive surge was led by an RBI single by Bryan Pounds and an RBI ground out by Albert Cordero. It broke a 1-1 tie at the time after Jon Griffin tied the game in the prior half inning with a solo home run.

Pitchers of Record: W: Mitch Talbot (9-3) | L: Greg Nappo (3-2) | SV: Felipe Paulino (14)

Player(s) of the Game: Cole Gillespie (Sugar Land) – 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R | Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 1-2, HR, RBI | Mitch Talbot (Sugar Land) – 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Bees Buzz: Brandon Shimo has not allowed a run in 11 of his last 12 games, and in 8 consecutive outings overall. He is currently on an 8 1/3 inning scoreless streak…Jon Griffin hit his 12th home run of the season in the game, a solo shot in the bottom of the 4th inning…James Skelton drew his 93rd walk of the season in the 1st inning of tonight’s game, he is now 8 walks away from tying the Atlantic League record in that category. Skelton has also reached base safely in 10 consecutive games……Tonight’s game Michael Crouse’s 798th game of his professional career…The Bees have hit 4 home runs in their last 3 games…Greg Nappo struck out 6 Sugar Land batters in his 4 1/3 innings of work, averaging 1.38 strikeouts per inning…New Britain is 1 home run away from tying their home run total last season at home (54)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 272, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 295, including postseason.

SKELTON, MADDOX HOMER AS BEES CLINCH SERIES VICTORY

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Rosa plates 4, Skelton & Maddox each homer as Bees secure series victory over Barnstormers with 13-9 win #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Kevin Munson committed a throwing error in the bottom of the 5th inning when Yusuke Kajimoto hit a ground ball back to him with 2 runners on base. Munson would send his throw down the right field line, allowing Jon Griffin and Jamar Walton to both score and add 2 key insurance runs for New Britain, who led 11-8 after that play.

Pitchers of Record: W: Casey Coleman (1-2) | L: Scott Sebald (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-5, 2B, 4 RBI | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 2-5, HR, 3 RBI | Beau Amaral (Lancaster) – 2-5, 3 RBI, SB

Next Game: Friday, September 8th, 5:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Sugar Land Skeeters (30-30, 60-70) vs. New Britain Bees (26-33, 52-77)

Starting Pitchers –

Game 1: New Britain: RHP Brian Dupra (4-9, 7.32) | Sugar Land: RHP Bobby Blevins (6-7, 5.01)

Game 2: New Britain: RHP Nate Roe (5-6, 4.08) | Sugar Land: RHP Patrick Mincey (0-0, 0.00

Bees Buzz: James Skelton led off the bottom of the 1st inning with a home run, his 4th leadoff home run of the season…Jovan Rosa tallied 4 RBI in tonight’s game, his first 4 RBI game since May 28 last season against Long Island when he hit a grand slam…Michael Crouse hit his league leading 8th triple in the bottom of the 1st inning of tonight’s game…Craig Maddox hit his 5th home run of the week in the bottom of the 1st inning with a 2 run home run…New Britain outfielders recorded 3 assists through the first 4 innings of tonight’s game…The Bees scored 5 runs in the 4th inning, which ties their season high for most runs scored in an inning, set several other times…James Skelton drew his 91st and 92nd walks of the season tonight. He is now 9 walks away from tying the Atlantic League record in that category…New Britain scored 13 runs in tonight’s game, the most runs that they have scored at home in a game this season…With 1 2/3 innings of relief pitched in tonight’s game, Brandon Fry has logged 200 innings pitched in his professional career…In this 3 game series between the Bees and Barnstormers, both teams combined to score 56 total runs…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 269, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 292, including postseason.

MADDOX GETS 3 HITS, 4 RBI, GRIFFIN TRIPLES IN LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Maddox goes 3-4 with 4 RBI, Griffin hits 3 RBI triple but Lancaster tops New Britain in 11-10 slugfest #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Darian Sandford came to bat with runners on second and third in the top of the 9th inning. Lancaster trailed 10-9 at the time, and Sandford would give the Barnstormers the lead with a 2 RBI single, scoring both runners. The hit made the score 11-10, which would become the final.

Pitchers of Record: W: R.J. Hively (5-0) | L: Shawn Gilblair (2-3) | SV: Anthony Carter (30)

Player(s) of the Game: Darian Sandford (Lancaster) – 4-4, 2 RBI | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI | Cole Garner (Lancaster) – 3-5, 2B, 3 RBI | Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI

Bees Buzz: Jon Griffin hit a 3 RBI triple in the 8th inning of tonight’s game, his first triple of the season. Griffin had 1 triple last season, and before then his last triple was in 2013…Going against Tommy Shirley to start off tonight’s game, this was the first time the Bees faced left handed starting pitchers in back to back games since July 31st and August 1st…The Bees scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning without recording a hit in the frame…Tonight’s game was the highest scoring game at home for New Britain this season at 21 combined runs, beating out the 19 combined runs game on June 9th against Somerset…With a hit in tonight’s game, Michael Crouse has reached 700 hits in his professional career. Earlier on in the season he reached the 600 hits milestone, now totaling 118 hits on the year…Brandon Shimo has not allowed a run in 6 consecutive outings, and 9 of his last 10 outings overall…New Britain has scored 7 or more runs in 5 of their last 6 games…James Skelton drew his 90th walk of the season in the 9th inning, he is now 11 walks away from tying the Atlantic League record in walks…Back to back games have been one run games for the Bees, with one win and one loss…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 268, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 291, including postseason.

GRIFFIN COLLECTS 2 HITS, 3 RBI IN WIN OVER BARNSTORMERS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Griffin gets 2 hits, 3 RBI, Lancaster rallies late but Bees hold on for 7-6 victory in game 1 of 3 game series #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: New Britain put up 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning, all of which were insurance runs at the time, but each one would prove to be crucial in securing the victory. Jon Griffin, Jamar Walton, and Conor Bierfeldt each had RBI doubles, and Bierfeldt scored on a dropped third strike to Michael Baca. The Bees’ lead was 7-4 at the time, and Bierfeldt’s run would prove to be the game winner.

Pitchers of Record: W: Nick Greenwood (4-5) | L: Luis Gonzalez (0-2) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (18)

Player(s) of the Game: Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI | Cole Garner (Lancaster) – 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Bees Buzz: With 2 RBI in tonight’s game, Conor Bierfeldt has reached 300 RBI in his professional career…Nick Greenwood has earned a win in 3 of his last 4 starts…Jon Griffin has totaled 9 RBI through his last 5 games…With 2/3 of an inning of relief pitched in tonight’s game, Brandon Fry is now 2/3 of an inning away from 200 innings pitched in his professional career…With 2 hits in tonight’s game, Michael Crouse is now 1 hit away from 700 hits in his professional career…The Bees have scored in the 1st inning in 3 consecutive games, and 4 of their last 5…The Bees hit 5 doubles in tonight’s game, which ties their team high this season for most doubles in a game, set several other times…Shawn Gilblair earned his 18th save in tonight’s game, he is now 3 saves away from tying the Bees’ franchise record in saves that he set last season at 21…Brandon Shimo has not allowed a run in 5 consecutive outings, and 8 of his last 9 outings overall. He has only given up 2 hits in his last 5 appearances…The Bees are now 21-16 in one run games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 267, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 290, including postseason.