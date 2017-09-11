Obituaries: Joseph Edward Biron, Sr.

Joseph Edward Biron, Sr., 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, passed peacefully on September 6, 2017. He was born October 10, 1928 in Hartford, CT to the late Ernest and Eva (Tessier) Biron. He attended Bulkeley High School, class of ’46, and went on to study at the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with a degree in Marine Engineering in 1951. Joe began his career as forward naval artillery observer during the Korean Conflict. After serving aboard a variety of naval vessels, including as a commanding officer, Joe earned a degree in nuclear engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. He concluded his career working with the Department of Defense Atomic Support Agency. His family was always his first love and priority, but he was also passionate about teaching. After retiring in 1970, Joe worked for many years as a legal administrator before transitioning to his final career as a science professor at Capitol College, where he taught for 11 years. Joe served as the chairman of the Connecticut and Massachusetts chapters of the Multiple Sclerosis Society during the 1970’s, helping to launch the now-successful MS Bike-a-thon. A deeply religious man, he was an active communicant and usher at St. Joseph Church in Bristol for many years. He also volunteered at the Bristol Hospital Hospice program. He is survived by his children: CDR Joseph E. Jr. (retired) and Carole Szetela of Virginia Beach, VA, John G. and Janet Biron of Bristol, Paul E. and Patricia Biron of Thomaston, Margaret E. Custer of Watertown, Daniel K. and Julie Biron of Bethlehem, Mark W. Biron and Alexandro Sforza of Medford, MA, and James F. and Sandra Biron of Longmeadow, MA. He loved and was proud of his 18 grandchildren, Kristen, Jeremy, Matthew, Joanna, Emma, Michelle, Remy, Michaela, Geoffrey, Roan, Quinlan, Erin, Molly, Karinna, Noah, Zachary, Abigail, Jonah and his 3 great granddaughters, Kayla, Jaida and Clare. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Barbara Rourke Biron, his brother George Biron and his sister Marie Mackas. He leaves behind his brothers-in-law Michael Rourke, George Mackas and his sisters-in-law Terry Biron, Patricia Joyce Cruess, Eileen Fitzgerald and Joan Creel. He will be missed by his 31 nieces and nephews. Visiting hours are from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday September 12th at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by an 11:00 funeral mass at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, followed by interment with military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Connecticut Chapter at 705 N. Mountain Road, Newington, CT 06111 or a charity of the donor’s choice. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

