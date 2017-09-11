Obituaries: Joyce Irene Vose

Joyce Irene (Ellsmore) Vose, 81, passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2017 at Amberwoods of Farmington after a long, courageous battle with COPD. Joyce was born on January 2nd, 1936 in Machias, Maine. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Louise (Miller) Ellsmore. Joyce shared her life with eight siblings; 5 sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by her two brothers Richard (Dick) and George, and her sister Marion and is predeceased by her brother Clay and four sisters Marilyn, Kay, Thelma, and Alice. Joyce graduated from Machias Memorial High School in 1954 and was married shortly after to Roger Vose; with whom she has shared 63 years of marriage. Joyce was employed at New Departure for a short period of time, and Best Cleaners for many years, however, her primary job was being a mother to her five children. Joyce was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bristol. Joyce loved to complete word jumble puzzles, read novels, was an avid card player, and loved to take trips to the casino, especially Mohegan Sun. Joyce also loved coastal Maine, especially Machias and Roques Bluff. She was a fanatic about blueberries and attended every blueberry festival she could; Joyce was even crowned the Blueberry Queen in 1953. Joyce will be remembered for her amazing cooking, witty sense of humor, and her heart of gold. She is survived by her husband, Roger C. Vose, as well as four children; Debra Marks and her husband Russ, Jeff Vose and his wife Donna, Larry Vose and his wife Annette, and Mark Vose and his wife Cindy. Joyce was predeceased by her son, Roger G. Vose. Joyce is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to send acknowledgement and thanks to Amberwoods of Farmington as well as Masonicare for their exceptional care and compassion for Joyce throughout the final months and days of her life. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 15th, 2017 at 11am with a luncheon immediately following; both will be held at Nuchies Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Lung Association.

