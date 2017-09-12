Mum Fest seeks volunteers

The Mum Festival Committee, in keeping with this year’s theme of “Home is Where the Heart Is,” is reaching out to the community in search of volunteers.

For those looking to get involved with this event, the Mum Festival Committee is seeking additional volunteers the 56th Mum Festival & Parade. This year’s Mum Festival runs from the evening of Thursday, Sept. 21 through the evening of Sunday, Sept. 24.

“Help us ensure that the Mum Festival will be around for another 56 years,” said Mickey Goldwasser, Mum Festival Committee member in a press release. “Response to this years’ event has just been tremendous and many people have been asking how can to help. Well the short answer is please consider yourself invited to volunteer to help at some time during the Mum Festival. We can certainly use everyone’s help with this community-focused and family friendly event. Come join us as we work to put on another great Festival.”

If interested please complete the online application and let the Mum Festival Committee know that you want to be part of Mum Festival’s success! Volunteering shows your support and dedication to this annual event. The application can be found at https://bristolmumfestival.com/i-want-to-volunteer/

“On behalf of the all-volunteer Mum Festival Committee, we are so excited to continue the tradition of the Mum Festival,” said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival co-chair in a press release. “If you are interest in helping out we’d love to have you volunteer this year.”