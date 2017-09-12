Nominees sought for Veterans Hall of Fame

Co-chairman of the legislature’s Veterans Affairs Committee, State Senator Henri Martin announced that the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 2017 hall of fame class.

“For many veterans, their service to our country, to our communities doesn’t stop when they take off the uniform. Many of them come home and continue to give back to towns and neighbors,” Martin said in a press release. “The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame was established to recognize those who have given selflessly both in the service and on the homefront. It is a small way to say ‘Thank you,’ and to celebrate the tremendous impact our veterans have in our community.”

ominees must be veterans who honorably served in a branch of the military and who have been leaders in a variety of areas, such as arts, education, public service, volunteer activities, and community and business leadership.

Martin said anyone can nominate a veteran and the award also can be given posthumously.

Nomination packets and selection criterion can be found on the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs website under forms, or by going directly tohttp://www.ct.gov/ctva/lib/ctva/halloffame/veterans_hall_of_fame_nomination_packet_2017.pdf

All nomination packets must be received by the Office of the Commissioner of Veterans’ Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, by 4 p.m. Sept. 29th. Nominations received after Sept. 29 will be automatically considered for the next year. Questions about nominations should be directed to Tammy Marzik at (860)616-3603.