Obituaries: Eleanore Klapatch

Eleanore “Ellie” (Klosowski) Klapatch, of Bristol, widow of Onufre Klapatch, died on Friday (September 8, 2017) at Village Green, Bristol. Eleanore was born in New Britain CT, and was a daughter of the late Mary and Frank Klosowski. She was a long time Bristol resident, and devoted member of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. Eleanore spent her career working as the first female Registrar of Voters. When Eleanore wasn’t working she spent much of her time pursuing her passion, bettering her Bristol community through politics, including running for mayor. Eleanore leaves behind a son, Girard F. Klapatch and his wife Rita of North Bend, OR; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband, Eleanore was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Robin J. Klapatch and by her three sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Eleanore’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

