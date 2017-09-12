Obituaries: Louis St. Pierre

Louis St. Pierre, 81, of Bristol, loving husband of Collette (Lamadeleine) St. Pierre, died at home on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Louis was born in Lampton, P.Q., Canada on May 6, 1936 and was a son of the late Louis and Marie (Roy) St. Pierre. He moved to Bristol in 1965 then Avon in 2002 and back to Bristol in 2017 and Prior to retiring, he was employed at Theis Precision Steel, Bristol. He was a member of St. Ann Church, Bristol. In addition to his wife, Louis is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Clement St. Pierre and Bruno and Rhonda St. Pierre of Bristol; a daughter France St. Pierre and her husband Jerry Laverdiere all of Bristol; a brother, Real St. Pierre of P.Q., Canada; five sisters, Jean Duhaime, Aline Boilard, Antonine Roy, and Gislaine Boilard all of East Angus, P.Q., Canada, and Marie Berthe Hallee of Sherbrook, P.Q., Canada; four grandchildren, Amy St. Pierre and her husband Drew Reed, Michelle St. Pierre, Kyle St. Pierre, and Kory St. Pierre; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Jill St. Pierre, a brother and four sisters. Louis loved to laugh and make jokes, almost as much as he loved eating food prepared by his family, especially apple pie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (September 15, 2017) 11 AM at St. Ann Church, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday between 8:30 and 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard South, #4, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Louis’ memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

