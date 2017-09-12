Obituaries: Mary Bonin

Mary (Lukasiewicz) Bonin, 89, of Bristol, widow of Gerard E. Bonin, died on Saturday (September 9, 2017) at Ingraham Manor. Mary was born in Bristol on August 15, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Kazmier and Katarzyna (Cwietniewicz) Lukasiewicz. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and a longtime parishioner of St. Ann Church. Mary is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: David and Cindy Bonin of Forestville; a daughter and son-in-law: Linda and Roger Schiffert of New Hartford; a brother: Casmir “Casey” Lukasiewicz of Southington; a sister: Helen Lukasiewicz of Bristol; two granddaughters: Tracy and husband, B.J., and Kimberly and husband, Loren; a great-granddaughter: Chloe; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (September 13, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9 AM. The family extends a thank you to the staff at Ingraham Manor for their kind care of Mary. Please visit Mary’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

