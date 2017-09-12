Obituaries: William E. Sawe

William E. Sawe, 91, of Burlington, formerly of Bristol, husband of the late Nancy (Hunter) Sawe, passed away at the home of his son and surrounded by his family. He was born September 25, 1925 in Hartford, and was a son of the late Edmund and Martha (Harkey) Sawe. He was the former owner of Middle Street Package Store in Bristol. He also worked with his brother Ray Sawe at the former Sawe’s Florist for many years. He was a US Navy Veteran of WWII and served aboard the USS Steinmaker and the USS Salem during the war. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Darlene Sawe of Burlington, a daughter and her fiancé, Karin Sawe and Joel Charette of Bristol, his brother Raymond Sawe of Florida, two grandchildren, Timothy and Angie Sawe of Bristol, and Melanie Sawe of South Windsor, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, Bill was predeceased by a son, William Sawe and a sister, Marion Collins. His funeral will be held Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11am in DuPont Funeral home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be on Thursday morning from 9-11am. Military honors will be accorded immediately after his funeral at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Hospice, 41 Brewster Rd., Bristol, CT 06010. To leave a condolence message in Bill’s guestbook, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

