Chamber schedules candidate forum for Oct. 23

On Monday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m., the Bristol Chamber of Commerce will host a Municipal Forum. The forum will be held at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave. in the auditorium.

The forum will include a one minute introduction per candidate, questions and time for all candidates to express their vision for the City of Bristol.

All are invited to attend. If you would like to submit a question for consideration please email Cindy Bombard at c.bombard@centralctchambers.org.

Invited candidates include:

Mayor:

Ellen A. Zoppo-Sassu (D)

Ken Cockayne (R)

City council

District 1

Gregory Robert Hahn (D)

Joshua T. Medeiros (D)

Eric L. Carlson (R)

Anthony D. D’Amato (R)

City council

District 2

David J. Preleski (D)

Peter B. Kelley (D)

Jodi L. Zils Gagne (R)

Andrew G. Howe (R)

City council

Mary B. Fortier (D)

Brittany Lynne Barney (D)

Cheryl L. Thibeault (R)

Dave Mills (D)

For more information on the Municipal Forum, contact the chamber at (860) 584-4718 or visit www.centralctchambers.org.