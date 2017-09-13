NAACP schedules candidate meet and greet for Oct. 2

On Monday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m., the Bristol Chapter of the NAACP is sponsoring a public Meet and Greet and Town Hall style forum in the meeting rooms of the Bristol Public Library. The event will begin with a 30 minute social period with refreshments, and the 90 minute town hall style question and answer portion beginning promptly at 6:30p.m.

The NAACP have extended formal invitations to all candidates for municipal office that appear on the Republican and Democratic slates and expect a high level of participation and interaction. The intent of this forum is to allow the membership and the general public the opportunity to hear candidate platforms, discuss ideas, and to become informed voters in advance of this Nov. 7 election day, said a press release from the NAACP.

The NAACP is a 501c3 nonpartisan organization, and this event will be reflective of this position, said the release. The moderator of this event will be fair and balanced, with no direct ties to any local candidate, said the release. This strategy is to insure that each candidate gets a fair opportunity to be heard. We held this same event in advance of the 2015 municipal election and the feedback from all involved was overwhelmingly positive.

Members of the public will be asked to submit questions on index cards during the meet and greet portion of the night. When the forum begins, the moderator will randomly pick the cards from a box, and each party will take turns answering questions, unless the question is directed toward a specific candidate, at which time they will receive a chance to respond.

This free event is open to all members of the community and the NAACP looks forward to providing a forum that brings articulate and civil debate to the residents of Bristol.

For additional information, contact Bristol NAACP President Lexie Mangum at Lexiemangum@gmail.com.