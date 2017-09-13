Obituaries: Ann C. Amodio

Ann C (Chiarillo) Amodio, 86, of Bristol, has peacefully journeyed forward at her home on September 12, 2017. Ann was born in Bristol, CT on July 22, 1931 daughter to Biagio and Filomena (LaPenta) Chiarillo. Anne was predeceased, by her beloved husband of 39 years, Peter Amodio. She is and will always be the loving, dynamic mother to Phyllis Amodio of Bristol; Tracey Amodio and partner, Nancy Peniston of Branford and her honorary son, Vince Jennetta (Jan), of Burlington. She is survived by her sisters, Lucy Yacawych and Carmela Cliché. and survived by her sister and brother-in-law of East Haven, Julia Russo and Domenic Amodio. She leaves wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and especially dearest friends whom she loved greatly. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Paul DiAngelo, Angelina Gwaltney, Julius Chiarillo, Enrico Chiarillo, Frank Chiarillo, and Dorothy Nicholson. Ann was retired 34 years, a proud graduate of Bristol High School class of 1949 and lifetime member of St. Anthony Church. Ann embraced her Italian heritage, often sharing stories of growing up with 8 siblings and many friends on Park St. Family and friends were Ann’s passion and delight along with watching UCONN Women’s basketball. She loved to host holiday celebrations at her home. Decorating her home at Christmas was her ultimate favorite starting with Christmas tree decorating at Thanksgiving. She spent summers at the cottage in Madison and enjoyed her casino bus trips in the winter. Ann loved listening to music especially favorites Sinatra, IL Divo and Tom Jones. Her daughter, Phyllis, recalls a beautiful evening spent listening to IL Divo perform “Mama” and crying tears of joy with her. Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. The following morning at funeral home at 8:30 a.m. then to St Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, for the 9:30 a.m. funeral mass with burial in St Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, to follow. Her daughter’s request that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made, at “Christmas”, to the charity of the donor’s choice. Phyllis and Tracey wish to thank those who cared for Ann and supported their family during her illness. Ann’s family invites you to send a condolence in her guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

