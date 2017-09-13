Obituaries: Antoni Rembisz

Antoni Rembisz, 86, of Bristol, beloved husband of Janina (Nocek) Rembisz, died on Sunday (September 10, 2017) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. Antoni was born in Poland on February 28, 1931 and was a son of the late Franchiszek and Stanislawa (Galan) Rembisz. He was raised in Poland where he met and married Janina and served in the Polish military. They came to New Britain from Brooklyn, NY in 1966 and he would go to work for Atlantic Aerospace in Newington as an electrician. They moved to Bristol in 1984 and he retired from Atlantic in 1992. Antoni enjoyed the outdoors and going for walks, gardening, and especially fishing. He also enjoyed watching soccer and hockey and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol. In addition to his wife, he leaves a daughter and son-in-law: Barbara and Roger Chamberland along with his beloved grandchildren: Katelin and Nathan Chamberland, all of Southington; and his family in Poland: brother, Henryk Rembisz, sister, Regina Gigon, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers and a sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (September 16, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010, or to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Please visit Antoni’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

