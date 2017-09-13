Obituaries: Rose A. Quilty

Rose A. Quilty, 90, of Bristol, died peacefully on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at her home. Rose was born in Norwood, MA on March 2, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Rosa (Sammarco) Giliberti. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Bristol. Rose graduated from Bristol High School in the class of 1945. She also attended Morse School of Business and ran her own independent business in the 1950s, selling clothing door-to-door in the days when discount department stores didn’t exist and many of her customers were stay-at-home mothers. She was also a real estate broker for a time. In the early 1970s, she began working at GE in Plainville as a secretary/clerk. Rose retired after 29 years with the company. To keep busy and learn more about the clocks she was so interested in, she then worked part-time at the American Clock and Watch Museum in Bristol, retiring again just last year after 20 years with the museum. Rose loved to travel. She visited Florida, California, Italy, Ireland, France, Egypt, and Russia as well as many other places in United States. A sharp card player, Rose especially enjoyed playing setback with her coworkers and family. Many of her happiest moments were the big family games at holiday get-togethers. Rose is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Deborah Quilty of Burlington; a daughter, Deena Quilty of Farmington; sister Lena Olejarz of Bristol; sister-in-law; Myrtle Giliberti of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her brothers, Peter, Frank and Vincenzo Giliberti and her sister Mari Haueisen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (September 18, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 8:00 and 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Clock and Watch Museum, 100 Maple Street Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Rose’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

